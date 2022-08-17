The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Stock Holdings Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in York Water were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of York Water by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 24,355 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in York Water by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 99,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in York Water by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in York Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in York Water by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

York Water Stock Performance

Shares of YORW opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.13 million, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The York Water Company has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $53.77.

York Water Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

