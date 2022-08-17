Think Research (OTC:THKKF) Stock Price Up 35.2%

Shares of Think Research Co. (OTC:THKKF – Get Rating) rose 35.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 0.64 and last traded at 0.64. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.47.

THKKF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Think Research from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Think Research from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Think Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, gathers, develops, and delivers knowledge-based Software-as-a-Service solutions for the health care industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products portfolio comprises order sets that structures clinical pathway at the point of care; eReferrals that allows physicians to find and refer specialists directly from EMR systems; VirtualCare, which allows clinicians and allied health professionals to replace in-person appointments with virtual visits; and eForms, a real-time analytics to track resident volumes, signature adherence, and compliance; and COVID-19 clinical tools, as well as clinical support tools for long-term care.

