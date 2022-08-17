Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.28

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.28 and traded as high as $27.00. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 6,567 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $222.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28.

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 279,393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 84,471 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.