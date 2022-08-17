Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tivity Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tivity Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 9.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 31.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

