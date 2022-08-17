Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $204.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.15. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,593,549,000 after buying an additional 102,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,793,000 after buying an additional 170,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,039,000 after buying an additional 58,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,889,000 after buying an additional 322,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

