Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Trading 7.3% Higher

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) shot up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Separately, Desjardins upped their target price on Transat A.T. from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, June 13th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

