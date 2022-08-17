Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,959 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Trimble by 715.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.42. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,676 shares of company stock worth $1,500,337 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

