Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Trimble Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. Trimble has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average of $66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,337 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

