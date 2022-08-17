Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 347.92% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trinity Biotech by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 125,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. 25.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

