Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Trisura Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$40.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$35.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$29.12 and a 12-month high of C$49.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38.

Insider Activity at Trisura Group

Trisura Group Company Profile

In related news, Director David James Clare sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total value of C$1,837,786.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,974,587.33.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

