Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tronox were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tronox by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tronox by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Tronox by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,879,000 after acquiring an additional 544,077 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP boosted its stake in Tronox by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,080,000 after acquiring an additional 21,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Insider Activity

Tronox Stock Performance

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,110.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 329,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,110.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TROX opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tronox had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.55%.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.