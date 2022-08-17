TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $29.82. 17,236 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 10,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in shares of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 892,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,811 shares during the quarter. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Titleist Asset Management LTD. owned approximately 47.58% of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF worth $27,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

