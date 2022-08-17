TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $29.82. 17,236 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 10,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.
TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF
An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in shares of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 892,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,811 shares during the quarter. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Titleist Asset Management LTD. owned approximately 47.58% of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF worth $27,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (DIVZ)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.