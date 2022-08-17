Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFCGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 75.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 39,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.