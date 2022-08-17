Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 75.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 39,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

