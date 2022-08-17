Truist Financial Increases Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $30.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHLS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.40 and a beta of 2.40. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ty P. Daul purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,426,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,269,000 after purchasing an additional 694,386 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,787,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,413,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1,445.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 324,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 303,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,907,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,909,000 after acquiring an additional 895,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

