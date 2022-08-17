Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Shares Down 2%

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Rating) shares dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 87.90 ($1.06). Approximately 483,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,726,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.65 ($1.08).

TRST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96. The company has a market capitalization of £365.21 million and a PE ratio of -16.58.

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

