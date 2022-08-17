uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Shares Down 7.1%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 162,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 158,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.40.
uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 96.46% and a negative net margin of 53.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that uCloudlink Group Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
