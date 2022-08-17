uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Shares Down 7.1%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 162,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 158,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

uCloudlink Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.40.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 96.46% and a negative net margin of 53.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that uCloudlink Group Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in uCloudlink Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:UCL Get Rating ) by 118.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of uCloudlink Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

