Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Umpqua Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $22.06.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Umpqua

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Umpqua in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 138.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Umpqua in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

