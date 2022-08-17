Unilever (LON:ULVR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,676.40

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,676.40 ($44.42) and traded as high as GBX 3,953 ($47.76). Unilever shares last traded at GBX 3,921.50 ($47.38), with a volume of 2,624,857 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($41.08) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.54) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,016.15 ($48.53).

Unilever Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £99.94 billion and a PE ratio of 2,053.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,825.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,676.40.

Unilever Increases Dividend

About Unilever

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.33 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.61%.

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

