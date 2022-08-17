United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 291.9% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 26.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $99,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

