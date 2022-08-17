United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of UBFO opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $8.74.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 10.25%.
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
