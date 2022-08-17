Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.
Unity Biotechnology Stock Up 6.2 %
UBX stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $94.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Unity Biotechnology Company Profile
Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.
