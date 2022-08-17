Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

UBX stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $94.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 111,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 724,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 28,087 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

