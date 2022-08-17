Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) by 112.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 16,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $249,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,381,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,213,975.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:UVE opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $391.94 million, a PE ratio of -127.60 and a beta of 0.97. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $292.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.81 million. Universal Insurance had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. On average, analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -640.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

