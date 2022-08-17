Upstart (UPST) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/15/2022 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

8/9/2022 – Upstart had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $28.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Upstart had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Upstart had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Upstart had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2022 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/8/2022 – Upstart had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $41.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/29/2022 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.

Upstart Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of UPST opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.70. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

Institutional Trading of Upstart

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,783 shares of company stock valued at $917,280. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after purchasing an additional 594,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 36.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,376,000 after acquiring an additional 315,537 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

