UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.28

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.28 and traded as high as $3.76. UTStarcom shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 1,973 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28.
UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.
