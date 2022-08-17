Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 7,310.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,099,000 after buying an additional 123,446 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,534.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,462,000 after purchasing an additional 689,756 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,602,000 after purchasing an additional 60,505 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,513,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VDC stock opened at $198.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.62. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $175.69 and a one year high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.