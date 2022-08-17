VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.01 and last traded at $27.01. 847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on VAT Group from CHF 380 to CHF 350 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered VAT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VAT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

