Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Vector Group stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. Vector Group has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,966,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 19,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

