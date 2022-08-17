Ventures Growth I. Parall Index Sells 1,595 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $36,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 515,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,854,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE SQSP opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 99,728 shares in the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SQSP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

