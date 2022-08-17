VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
VEON Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.38%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VEON (VEON)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.