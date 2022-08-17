VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEON. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in VEON by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 973,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in VEON by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 70,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in VEON in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

