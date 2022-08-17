Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Veritex were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBTX. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Veritex news, CFO Terry Earley purchased 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Veritex news, CFO Terry Earley purchased 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $193,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,806.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veritex Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of VBTX opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.71. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.34 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

About Veritex

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

