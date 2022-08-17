Versarien (OTC:VRSRF) Shares Down 9.6%

Versarien plc (OTC:VRSRF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Versarien Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.23.
Versarien Company Profile
Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.
