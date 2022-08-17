Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Vicarious Surgical to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -73.02% -35.62% Vicarious Surgical Competitors -189.08% -63.95% -16.38%

Risk & Volatility

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical’s competitors have a beta of 0.86, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

35.3% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A -$35.21 million 22.95 Vicarious Surgical Competitors $1.32 billion $153.08 million 17.82

Vicarious Surgical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical. Vicarious Surgical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Vicarious Surgical and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vicarious Surgical Competitors 199 983 2140 72 2.61

Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 134.20%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 30.52%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Vicarious Surgical competitors beat Vicarious Surgical on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

