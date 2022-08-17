Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 24th. Analysts expect Victoria’s Secret & Co. to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.95-$1.25 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.95-$1.25 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Victoria’s Secret & Co. to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.95. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth $965,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 44.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on VSCO. Cowen initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.23.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.