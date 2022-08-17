Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $903,000 Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,204 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,512 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Sunrun by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,628,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,973 shares of company stock worth $12,844,589 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.66 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

