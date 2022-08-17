Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $926,000 Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 144.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 60.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of BMI opened at $102.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average of $89.50. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $112.36. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.04 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Badger Meter Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.