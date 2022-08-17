Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 323 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

NYSE BERY opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

