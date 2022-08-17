Victrex (LON:VCT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,824.21

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,824.21 ($22.04) and traded as high as GBX 1,914 ($23.13). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 1,843 ($22.27), with a volume of 99,525 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($25.86) to GBX 2,190 ($26.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Victrex Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,793.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,824.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,275.31.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

