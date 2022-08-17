Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.85). Approximately 28,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 54,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50 ($0.85).

Virgin Wines UK Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 112.31. The company has a market cap of £39.09 million and a P/E ratio of 7,000.00.

Virgin Wines UK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. It also offers gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts. In addition, the company offers craft beer and craft spirits.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Wines UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Wines UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.