Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,105,000 after acquiring an additional 70,756 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 320,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 361,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,674,000 after purchasing an additional 97,419 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSTO. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Roth Capital cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $399,375.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,939.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $5,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,443.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $399,375.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,939.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,376 over the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

