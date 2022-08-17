VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get VMware alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470 in the last three months. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMware

VMware Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in VMware by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,195,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after acquiring an additional 273,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,859,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,464,269,000 after acquiring an additional 85,459 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $663,314,000 after acquiring an additional 836,024 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware stock opened at $122.64 on Wednesday. VMware has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.