vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

VTVT opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of -1.38. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

