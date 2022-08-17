vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.
vTv Therapeutics Stock Down 11.7 %
VTVT opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of -1.38. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72.
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
