Ware H. Grove Sells 935 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $43,215.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,917,549.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CBIZ Stock Up 0.3 %

CBZ stock opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $47.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 14.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,716,000 after buying an additional 364,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,105,000 after buying an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in CBIZ by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,881,000 after purchasing an additional 68,992 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,941,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,581,000 after buying an additional 315,309 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,312,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,358,000 after purchasing an additional 60,709 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

