Watches of Switzerland Group’s (WOSG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 1,610 ($19.45) to GBX 1,180 ($14.26) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Performance

WOSG stock opened at GBX 898 ($10.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,241.46. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 1-year low of GBX 722.80 ($8.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,600 ($19.33). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 822.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,000.49.

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

