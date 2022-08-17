WebSafety (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.69

Shares of WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.69 and traded as high as $1.19. WebSafety shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 3,607 shares.

WebSafety Stock Up 7.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

About WebSafety

WebSafety Inc, a software company, develops mobile apps for Android and iOS mobile operating systems. The company's WebSafety app allows parents to monitor their children's mobile device activities that include downloaded apps, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, and curfew blocking.

