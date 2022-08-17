Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Welbilt Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.92. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Institutional Trading of Welbilt

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Welbilt by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,856,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,898,000 after acquiring an additional 632,343 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Welbilt by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 905,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 90,212 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 179,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,618,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,547,000 after buying an additional 2,434,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

