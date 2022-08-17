WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group increased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

About WhiteHorse Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.