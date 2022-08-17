WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group increased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.
WhiteHorse Finance Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $16.22.
About WhiteHorse Finance
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.
