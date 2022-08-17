Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Performance
Shares of WHLM stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $6.44.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wilhelmina International (WHLM)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.