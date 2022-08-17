Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of WHLM stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $6.44.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc bought 118,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.