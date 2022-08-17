Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of WVVI opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 million, a P/E ratio of -130.17 and a beta of 0.79. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 15.8% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

