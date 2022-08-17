Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of WVVI opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 million, a P/E ratio of -130.17 and a beta of 0.79. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.18%.
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
