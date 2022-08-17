William Monroe Sells 22,500 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) major shareholder William Monroe sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $79,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,107,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $7.40.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.
