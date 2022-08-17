William Monroe Sells 22,500 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) major shareholder William Monroe sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $79,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,107,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Independence Contract Drilling Price Performance

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter worth about $2,342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 15.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 478.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 142,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 126.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 64,156 shares during the period. 33.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

