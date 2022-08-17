WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.83.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance
Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $43.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 57,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.
About WillScot Mobile Mini
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.
