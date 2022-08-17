WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $43.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $4,136,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares in the company, valued at $109,472,144.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $4,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,472,144.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $169,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 57,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.